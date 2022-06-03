Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Wohnen - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.06.2022 - DE000A0HN5C6
03.06.22 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.06.2022 The instrument DWNI DE000A0HN5C6 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE INH EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,06 €
|25,20 €
|-0,14 €
|-0,56%
|02.06./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HN5C6
|A0HN5C
|53,04 €
|24,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,10 €
|-0,48%
|02.06.22
|Frankfurt
|25,34 €
|+0,84%
|02.06.22
|Stuttgart
|25,15 €
|+0,08%
|02.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|25,09 €
|-0,08%
|02.06.22
|Xetra
|25,06 €
|-0,56%
|02.06.22
|München
|25,32 €
|-1,13%
|02.06.22
|Berlin
|25,12 €
|-1,91%
|02.06.22
|Hannover
|25,11 €
|-2,03%
|02.06.22
|Hamburg
|25,11 €
|-2,45%
|02.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|27,004 $
|-8,68%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
