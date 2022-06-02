Erweiterte Funktionen

Euwax - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.06.2022 - DE0005660104




01.06.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.06.2022 The instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
71,00 € 71,50 € -0,50 € -0,70% 01.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005660104 566010 81,50 € 63,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 68,50 € 0,00%  01.06.22
Berlin 70,50 € 0,00%  01.06.22
Stuttgart 71,00 € -0,70%  01.06.22
Frankfurt 69,50 € -0,71%  01.06.22
München 69,50 € -0,71%  01.06.22
