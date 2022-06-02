Erweiterte Funktionen
Euwax - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.06.2022 - DE0005660104
01.06.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 03.06.2022 The instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|71,00 €
|71,50 €
|-0,50 €
|-0,70%
|01.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005660104
|566010
|81,50 €
|63,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|68,50 €
|0,00%
|01.06.22
|Berlin
|70,50 €
|0,00%
|01.06.22
|Stuttgart
|71,00 €
|-0,70%
|01.06.22
|Frankfurt
|69,50 €
|-0,71%
|01.06.22
|München
|69,50 €
|-0,71%
|01.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
