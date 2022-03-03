Erweiterte Funktionen



Biopharma Credit - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.03.2022 - GB00BDGKMY29




03.03.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.03.2022 The instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,865 € 0,87 € -0,005 € -0,57% 02.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDGKMY29 A2DN3S 0,90 € 0,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,9955 $ +3,70%  07.02.22
München 0,89 € +1,14%  02.03.22
Frankfurt 0,88 € +0,57%  02.03.22
Stuttgart 0,865 € -0,57%  02.03.22
