Biopharma Credit - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.03.2022 - GB00BDGKMY29
03.03.22 01:04
Das Instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.03.2022 The instrument B3P GB00BDGKMY29 BIOPHARMA CREDIT DL -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,865 €
|0,87 €
|-0,005 €
|-0,57%
|02.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDGKMY29
|A2DN3S
|0,90 €
|0,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,9955 $
|+3,70%
|07.02.22
|München
|0,89 €
|+1,14%
|02.03.22
|Frankfurt
|0,88 €
|+0,57%
|02.03.22
|Stuttgart
|0,865 €
|-0,57%
|02.03.22
= Realtime
