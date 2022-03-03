Erweiterte Funktionen
ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 03.03.2022 - GB00BD9PXH49
03.03.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.03.2022 The instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,21 €
|1,20 €
|0,01 €
|+0,83%
|02.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD9PXH49
|A2H9XM
|1,49 €
|1,15 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
