Das Instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.03.2022 The instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 03.03.2022