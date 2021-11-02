Erweiterte Funktionen
Luby's - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.11.2021 - US5492821013
02.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LUB US5492821013 LUBY'S INC. DL-,32 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.11.2021 The instrument LUB US5492821013 LUBY'S INC. DL-,32 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,11 $
|5,11 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.11./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5492821013
|870357
|5,12 $
|2,60 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
