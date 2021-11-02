Erweiterte Funktionen
Lippo Malls Indonesia REIT - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.11.2021 - SG1W27938677
02.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.11.2021 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0379 €
|0,0361 €
|0,0018 €
|+4,99%
|01.11./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,060 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0379 €
|+4,99%
|28.10.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0302 €
|+0,67%
|01.11.21
|Hamburg
|0,0302 €
|+0,67%
|01.11.21
|Hannover
|0,0302 €
|+0,67%
|01.11.21
|Berlin
|0,0345 €
|+0,58%
|01.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0396 $
|-9,17%
|26.10.21
= Realtime
