Lippo Malls Indonesia REIT - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.11.2021 - SG1W27938677




02.11.21 01:17
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.11.2021 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0379 € 0,0361 € 0,0018 € +4,99% 01.11./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1W27938677 A0M7XZ 0,060 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0379 € +4,99%  28.10.21
Frankfurt 0,0302 € +0,67%  01.11.21
Hamburg 0,0302 € +0,67%  01.11.21
Hannover 0,0302 € +0,67%  01.11.21
Berlin 0,0345 € +0,58%  01.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0396 $ -9,17%  26.10.21
  = Realtime
