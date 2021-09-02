Erweiterte Funktionen
Hong Kong & China Gas - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.09.2021 - HK0003000038
02.09.21 00:26
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.09.2021 The instrument HCG HK0003000038 H.K. CHINA GAS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,35 €
|1,36 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,74%
|01.09./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK0003000038
|864603
|1,46 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,35 €
|-0,74%
|31.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|1,34 €
|+2,29%
|01.09.21
|Frankfurt
|1,36 €
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|Hamburg
|1,36 €
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|Hannover
|1,36 €
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|München
|1,37 €
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|Stuttgart
|1,33 €
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|Berlin
|1,36 €
|0,00%
|01.09.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,65 $
|-5,71%
|23.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
