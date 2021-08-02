Erweiterte Funktionen



LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2021 - SG1W27938677




01.08.21 21:50
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2021 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2021

