Geely Automobile Holdings ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.06.2022 - US36847Q1031
01.06.22 23:55
Das Instrument GRUA US36847Q1031 GEELY AUTO.H.ADR/20 HD-02 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2022 The instrument GRUA US36847Q1031 GEELY AUTO.H.ADR/20 HD-02 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,44 $
|37,84 $
|0,60 $
|+1,59%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36847Q1031
|A1CS02
|73,97 $
|25,62 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|35,60 €
|+4,09%
|01.06.22
|München
|35,20 €
|+2,33%
|01.06.22
|Frankfurt
|35,60 €
|+1,71%
|01.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,44 $
|+1,59%
|01.06.22
|Berlin
|35,80 €
|+1,13%
|01.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|35,00 €
|+0,57%
|01.06.22
