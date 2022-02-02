Erweiterte Funktionen
Dorel Industries B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.02.2022 - CA25822C2058
02.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DO4B CA25822C2058 DOREL INDS INC. B EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.02.2022 The instrument DO4B CA25822C2058 DOREL INDS INC. B EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,93 $
|19,6899 $
|1,2401 $
|+6,30%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25822C2058
|914262
|23,23 $
|8,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,80 €
|+1,14%
|01.02.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|20,93 $
|+6,30%
|01.02.22
|Berlin
|17,50 €
|+2,34%
|01.02.22
|Frankfurt
|17,40 €
|+1,75%
|01.02.22
|Stuttgart
|17,70 €
|+0,57%
|01.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|11
|Reboundkanditat Dorel Industries
|07.01.22