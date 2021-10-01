Erweiterte Funktionen
AvalonBay Communities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.10.2021 - US0534841012
01.10.21 00:07
Das Instrument WV8 US0534841012 AVALONBAY COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.10.2021 The instrument WV8 US0534841012 AVALONBAY COMM. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|221,64 $
|221,64 $
|- $
|0,00%
|30.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0534841012
|914867
|233,46 $
|131,45 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|194,00 €
|+1,04%
|29.09.21
|München
|195,00 €
|+2,09%
|30.09.21
|NYSE
|221,64 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|192,00 €
|-1,03%
|30.09.21
|Stuttgart
|192,00 €
|-1,03%
|30.09.21
|Berlin
|193,00 €
|-1,03%
|30.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|191,00 €
|-1,04%
|30.09.21
|AMEX
|222,37 $
|-1,26%
|30.09.21
|Nasdaq
|221,91 $
|-1,31%
|30.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
|11
|US0534841012 - AvalonBay C.
|27.09.21