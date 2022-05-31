Erweiterte Funktionen
Scottish Mortgage - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2022 - GB00BLDYK618
31.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2022 The instrument 1IZ1 GB00BLDYK618 SCOTTISH MORTG.INV.LS-,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,80 €
|9,45 €
|0,35 €
|+3,70%
|30.05./21:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BLDYK618
|A115BA
|19,55 €
|8,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,80 €
|+3,70%
|30.05.22
|Stuttgart
|9,90 €
|+13,79%
|30.05.22
|Frankfurt
|9,60 €
|+8,47%
|30.05.22
|München
|9,40 €
|+8,05%
|30.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,45 $
|+4,54%
|26.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,65 €
|+3,21%
|30.05.22
|Berlin
|9,75 €
|+3,17%
|30.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
