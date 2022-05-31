Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2022 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2022