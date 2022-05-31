Erweiterte Funktionen
AviChina Industry & Technology - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2022 - CNE1000001Y8
31.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2022 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,51 €
|0,53 €
|-0,02 €
|-3,77%
|30.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000001Y8
|A0M4WY
|0,65 €
|0,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,51 €
|-3,77%
|30.05.22
|Stuttgart
|0,54 €
|+10,20%
|30.05.22
|München
|0,495 €
|+2,06%
|30.05.22
|Frankfurt
|0,51 €
|+2,00%
|30.05.22
|Berlin
|0,52 €
|-0,95%
|30.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Avi China + Wind
|23.10.07
|3
|Hat Jemand nähere Informatione.
|30.05.07