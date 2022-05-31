Erweiterte Funktionen



AviChina Industry & Technology - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.06.2022 - CNE1000001Y8




31.05.22 00:05
Das Instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.06.2022 The instrument AVT CNE1000001Y8 AVICHINA IND.+TECH. H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.06.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,51 € 0,53 € -0,02 € -3,77% 30.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000001Y8 A0M4WY 0,65 € 0,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,51 € -3,77%  30.05.22
Stuttgart 0,54 € +10,20%  30.05.22
München 0,495 € +2,06%  30.05.22
Frankfurt 0,51 € +2,00%  30.05.22
Berlin 0,52 € -0,95%  30.05.22
  = Realtime
