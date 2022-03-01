Erweiterte Funktionen
Lippo Malls Indonesia REIT - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.03.2022 - SG1W27938677
01.03.22 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.03.2022 The instrument 3HJ SG1W27938677 LIPPO MALLS IND.RET.TRUST EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,039 €
|0,0347 €
|0,0043 €
|+12,39%
|28.02./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W27938677
|A0M7XZ
|0,060 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,039 €
|+12,39%
|22.02.22
|Frankfurt
|0,0285 €
|+2,15%
|28.02.22
|Hamburg
|0,0285 €
|+1,79%
|28.02.22
|Hannover
|0,0285 €
|+1,79%
|28.02.22
|Berlin
|0,0329 €
|+1,54%
|28.02.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,04 $
|0,00%
|22.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|6
|REIT's Singapur
|10.01.20