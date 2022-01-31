Das Instrument SYBU IE00B459R192 SPDR BL.US AG.BD U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2022 The instrument SYBU IE00B459R192 SPDR BL.US AG.BD U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022