Erweiterte Funktionen
SPDR Barclays Capital US Ag. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - IE00B459R192
30.01.22 22:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SYBU IE00B459R192 SPDR BL.US AG.BD U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2022 The instrument SYBU IE00B459R192 SPDR BL.US AG.BD U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,086 €
|97,154 €
|-0,068 €
|-0,07%
|28.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B459R192
|A1JJTL
|99,00 €
|89,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,9462 €
|-0,23%
|28.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|96,985 €
|+0,24%
|28.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|96,954 €
|-0,06%
|28.01.22
|Xetra
|97,086 €
|-0,07%
|28.01.22
|Frankfurt
|96,986 €
|-0,08%
|28.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|110,33 $
|-0,41%
|20.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.