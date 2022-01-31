Erweiterte Funktionen



SPDR Barclays Capital US Ag. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - IE00B459R192




30.01.22 22:43
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SYBU IE00B459R192 SPDR BL.US AG.BD U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2022 The instrument SYBU IE00B459R192 SPDR BL.US AG.BD U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2022

Aktuell
Uran-Super-Zyklus startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,086 € 97,154 € -0,068 € -0,07% 28.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B459R192 A1JJTL 99,00 € 89,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,9462 € -0,23%  28.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 96,985 € +0,24%  28.01.22
Düsseldorf 96,954 € -0,06%  28.01.22
Xetra 97,086 € -0,07%  28.01.22
Frankfurt 96,986 € -0,08%  28.01.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 110,33 $ -0,41%  20.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) voraus. Neuer 230% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...