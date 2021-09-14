Das Instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 14.09.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK has its ex-dividend day on 14.09.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displaey. We ask for your understanding.