Erweiterte Funktionen



Bonus Pro Zertifika auf SAP [. - XFRA : DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 14.09.2021 - BMG524181036




14.09.21 07:29
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 14.09.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument KYL BMG524181036 KERRY LOG.NETWORK has its ex-dividend day on 14.09.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displaey. We ask for your understanding.

Aktuell
Covid-19 Hot Stock erzielt Durchbruch für Covid-19 Impfstoff-Kandidat
Nach 3.204% mit BioNTech SE ($BNTX) und 3.666% mit Moderna ($MRNA)

BioVaxys Technology Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
991,76 € 1.000 € -8,24 € -0,82% 14.09./10:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5UH5 HVB5UH 1.000 € 991,76 €
Werte im Artikel
991,76 minus
-0,82%
1,97 minus
-31,60%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		991,76 € -0,82%  10:01
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  10.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen grünes Atomkraftwerk

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...