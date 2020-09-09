Erweiterte Funktionen



De Grey Mining - XFRA : DGD: Aussetzung/Suspension




09.09.20 09:33
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL DE GREY MINING LTD. DGD AU000000DEG6 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock bricht alle Rekorde
Neuer 1.100% Gaming Hot Stock nach 348% mit DraftKings und 10.059% mit Tencent/a>


i3 Interactive Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,871 € 0,871 € -   € 0,00% 09.09./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000DEG6 633879 0,89 € 0,023 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,871 € 0,00%  08.09.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,0067 $ +11,55%  08.09.20
Stuttgart 0,843 € +1,93%  08.09.20
Düsseldorf 0,868 € 0,00%  08.09.20
Frankfurt 0,85 € 0,00%  08.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock startet Massenprobe nach Sensationsfund von 82 g/t Gold - Nach 368% mit Fosterville South und 6.575% mit GT Gold

First Energy Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
76 De Grey Mining 02.09.20
26 De Grey Mining 01.06.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...