De Grey Mining - XFRA : DGD: Aussetzung/Suspension
09.09.20 09:33
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL DE GREY MINING LTD. DGD AU000000DEG6 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,871 €
|0,871 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000DEG6
|633879
|0,89 €
|0,023 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,871 €
|0,00%
|08.09.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,0067 $
|+11,55%
|08.09.20
|Stuttgart
|0,843 €
|+1,93%
|08.09.20
|Düsseldorf
|0,868 €
|0,00%
|08.09.20
|Frankfurt
|0,85 €
|0,00%
|08.09.20
