Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dairy Farm International Holdings":
 Aktien    


Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA DFA1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




15.03.17 09:06
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 DFA1 BMG2624N1535 16.03.2017 HZE/EOT


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,186 € 8,186 € -   € 0,00% 15.03./07:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2624N1535 928180 8,38 € 5,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 8,095 € +0,38%  10:06
Frankfurt 8,186 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Berlin 8,389 € 0,00%  09:31
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,62 $ -1,49%  14.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Hi all gg,, 20.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...