Dairy Farm International Holding. - XFRA DFA1: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
15.03.17 09:06
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
DAIRY FARM INTL DL-,056 DFA1 BMG2624N1535 16.03.2017 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,186 €
|8,186 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.03./07:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2624N1535
|928180
|8,38 €
|5,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|8,095 €
|+0,38%
|10:06
|Frankfurt
|8,186 €
|0,00%
|14.03.17
|Berlin
|8,389 €
|0,00%
|09:31
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,62 $
|-1,49%
|14.03.17
= Realtime
