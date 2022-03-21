Das Instrument DE000HLB3AS1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03Q/31 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB3AS1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03Q/31 BOND has its last trading date on 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N