Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 03q/16. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 21.03.2022 - DE000HLB3AS1




20.03.22 22:36
Das Instrument DE000HLB3AS1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03Q/31 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB3AS1 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA03Q/31 BOND has its last trading date on 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 18.03./17:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB3AS1 HLB3AS 101,05 € 99,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  18.03.22
Berlin 99,80 € 0,00%  18.03.22
  = Realtime
