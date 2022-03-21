Das Instrument DE000A2BPAD4 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 17/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000A2BPAD4 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 17/22 BOND has its last trading date on 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N