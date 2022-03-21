Erweiterte Funktionen
IKB Deutsche Industrieb. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 21.03.2022 - DE000A2BPAD4
20.03.22 22:36
Das Instrument DE000A2BPAD4 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 17/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000A2BPAD4 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 17/22 BOND has its last trading date on 21.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,48 €
|100,48 €
|- €
|0,00%
|18.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2BPAD4
|A2BPAD
|100,48 €
|97,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|99,93 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
|Frankfurt
|99,93 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
|Berlin
|100,48 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
