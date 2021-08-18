Erweiterte Funktionen



Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 18.08.2021 - CA25862T1003




18.08.21 00:03
Das Instrument 1D4 CA25862T1003 DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 1D4 CA25862T1003 DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. EQUITY has its last trading date on 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,399 $ 0,4075 $ -0,0085 $ -2,09% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA25862T1003 A1W038 1,22 $ 0,15 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,352 € +2,92%  16.08.21
Frankfurt 0,342 € +0,59%  17.08.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,399 $ -2,09%  17.08.21
Berlin 0,336 € -3,45%  17.08.21
Stuttgart 0,314 € -9,25%  17.08.21
  = Realtime
