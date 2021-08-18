Erweiterte Funktionen
Doubleview Gold Corp. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 18.08.2021 - CA25862T1003
18.08.21 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1D4 CA25862T1003 DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 1D4 CA25862T1003 DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. EQUITY has its last trading date on 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,399 $
|0,4075 $
|-0,0085 $
|-2,09%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA25862T1003
|A1W038
|1,22 $
|0,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,352 €
|+2,92%
|16.08.21
|Frankfurt
|0,342 €
|+0,59%
|17.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,399 $
|-2,09%
|17.08.21
|Berlin
|0,336 €
|-3,45%
|17.08.21
|Stuttgart
|0,314 €
|-9,25%
|17.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Doubleview Gold Potential auf 2.
|25.04.21