FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 18.08.2021 - AU000000FCT8
18.08.21 00:03
Das Instrument 1TL AU000000FCT8 FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 1TL AU000000FCT8 FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. EQUITY has its last trading date on 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0315 €
|0,034 €
|-0,0025 €
|-7,35%
|17.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000FCT8
|A2AJS9
|0,12 €
|0,022 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0315 €
|-7,35%
|17.08.21
