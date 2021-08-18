Das Instrument 1TL AU000000FCT8 FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 1TL AU000000FCT8 FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. EQUITY has its last trading date on 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N