Erweiterte Funktionen



FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 18.08.2021 - AU000000FCT8




18.08.21 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1TL AU000000FCT8 FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 1TL AU000000FCT8 FIRSTWAVE CLOUD TECH. EQUITY has its last trading date on 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuell
Payment Hot Stock meldet Deal mit Weltmarktführer UnionPay
Nach 913% mit PayPal Holdings ($PYPL) und 3.204% mit Square ($SQ)

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0315 € 0,034 € -0,0025 € -7,35% 17.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000FCT8 A2AJS9 0,12 € 0,022 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0315 € -7,35%  17.08.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit Übernahme und massivem Kaufsignal - 6,9 Mio. $ Gewinn. Gold Aktientip mit KGV kleiner 2 nahe Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...