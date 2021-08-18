Erweiterte Funktionen
Energy Metals - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 18.08.2021 - AU000000EME2
18.08.21 00:03
Das Instrument E9M AU000000EME2 ENERGY METALS LTD EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument E9M AU000000EME2 ENERGY METALS LTD EQUITY has its last trading date on 18.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,101 €
|0,10 €
|0,001 €
|+1,00%
|17.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000EME2
|A0F57R
|0,15 €
|0,041 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,101 €
|+1,00%
|17.08.21
