Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK CLN E.8783 - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 18.03.2022 - DE000DZ1KBW4
18.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000DZ1KBW4 DZ BANK CLN E.8783 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 18.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1KBW4 DZ BANK CLN E.8783 BOND has its last trading date on 18.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1KBW4
|DZ1KBW
|101,22 €
|99,99 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.