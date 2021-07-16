Erweiterte Funktionen



China Comm. Serv. Co. Ltd - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 16.07.2021 - US471048AW82




16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument US471048AW82 JAP BK INT 2021 DTC BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 16.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument US471048AW82 JAP BK INT 2021 DTC BOND has its last trading date on 16.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3701 € 0,3672 € 0,0029 € +0,79% 15.07./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000002G3 A0M4XE 0,56 € 0,33 €
Werte im Artikel
0,37 plus
+0,79%
100,02 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,3651 € -5,97%  14.07.21
Stuttgart 0,3718 € +1,23%  15.07.21
Frankfurt 0,3701 € +0,79%  15.07.21
Hamburg 0,371 € +0,71%  15.07.21
Hannover 0,371 € +0,71%  15.07.21
München 0,3897 € 0,00%  15.07.21
