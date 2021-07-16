Erweiterte Funktionen
China Comm. Serv. Co. Ltd - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 16.07.2021 - US471048AW82
16.07.21 00:11
Das Instrument US471048AW82 JAP BK INT 2021 DTC BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 16.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument US471048AW82 JAP BK INT 2021 DTC BOND has its last trading date on 16.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3701 €
|0,3672 €
|0,0029 €
|+0,79%
|15.07./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000002G3
|A0M4XE
|0,56 €
|0,33 €
0,37
+0,79%
100,02
0,00%
-
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
