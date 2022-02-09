Erweiterte Funktionen



0,10 % Anleihe 2019 - 2022 . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 09.02.2022 - DE000BLB7KL2




09.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB7KL2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 09.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB7KL2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 BOND has its last trading date on 09.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 08.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7KL2 BLB7KL 100,30 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,90 € 0,00%  08.02.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  07.02.22
  = Realtime
