0,10 % Anleihe 2019 - 2022 . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 09.02.2022 - DE000BLB7KL2
09.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB7KL2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 09.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB7KL2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 BOND has its last trading date on 09.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7KL2
|BLB7KL
|100,30 €
|100,00 €
