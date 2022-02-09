Das Instrument DE000BLB7KL2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 09.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB7KL2 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 BOND has its last trading date on 09.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N