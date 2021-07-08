Das Instrument DE000LB01ZL2 LBBW BMW BOAP 15/21 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB01ZL2 LBBW BMW BOAP 15/21 BOND has its last trading date on 08.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N