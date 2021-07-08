Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonitätsabhängige Anleihe plus . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.07.2021
08.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB01ZL2 LBBW BMW BOAP 15/21 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB01ZL2 LBBW BMW BOAP 15/21 BOND has its last trading date on 08.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,48 €
|99,48 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.07./08:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB01ZL2
|LB01ZL
|100,40 €
|99,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,53 €
|0,00%
|07.07.21
|Berlin
|99,48 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|99,53 €
|-0,01%
|02.07.21
Aktuell
