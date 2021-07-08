Erweiterte Funktionen



Bonitätsabhängige Anleihe plus . - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.07.2021




08.07.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB01ZL2 LBBW BMW BOAP 15/21 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB01ZL2 LBBW BMW BOAP 15/21 BOND has its last trading date on 08.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuell
587% Copper Hot Stock bohrt 4 Löcher - Resultate in Kürze
Nahe 144 Mio. To Lagerstätte von BHP Group ($BHP) und Rio Tinto Group ($RIO)

Pampa Metals Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,48 € 99,48 € -   € 0,00% 08.07./08:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB01ZL2 LB01ZL 100,40 € 99,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,53 € 0,00%  07.07.21
Berlin 99,48 € 0,00%  08:03
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 99,53 € -0,01%  02.07.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Weltklasse-Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt? 462% Uran Hot Stock im Visier von Denison Mines ($DML) und NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...