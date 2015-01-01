Erweiterte Funktionen



Anleihe 1/2015 auf Stufenzins - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.02.2022 - DE000BLB2710




08.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB2710 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB2710 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND has its last trading date on 08.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,90 € 99,90 € -   € 0,00% 07.02./17:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB2710 BLB271 100,74 € 99,90 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,90 € 0,00%  07.02.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  07.02.22
Berlin 99,90 € 0,00%  07.02.22
  = Realtime
