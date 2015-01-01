Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe 1/2015 auf Stufenzins - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 08.02.2022 - DE000BLB2710
08.02.22 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB2710 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 08.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB2710 BAY.LDSBK.IS.15/22 BOND has its last trading date on 08.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,90 €
|99,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.02./17:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB2710
|BLB271
|100,74 €
|99,90 €
