Anleihe 1/2016 auf Stufenzins - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 07.02.2022 - DE000BLB3WR3
06.02.22 22:45
Das Instrument DE000BLB3WR3 BAY.LDSBK.IS.16/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB3WR3 BAY.LDSBK.IS.16/22 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,90 €
|99,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB3WR3
|BLB3WR
|101,15 €
|99,90 €
Aktuell
