Das Instrument DE000BLB3WR3 BAY.LDSBK.IS.16/22 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 07.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB3WR3 BAY.LDSBK.IS.16/22 BOND has its last trading date on 07.02.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N