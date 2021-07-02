Erweiterte Funktionen
Serie A1415 auf Festzins - XFRA : DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 02.07.2021
02.07.21 06:00
Das Instrument DE000DFK0BP2 DZ BANK IS.A1415 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DFK0BP2 DZ BANK IS.A1415 BOND has its last trading date on 02.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,90 €
|99,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.07./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DFK0BP2
|DFK0BP
|100,75 €
|99,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,90 €
|0,00%
|01.07.21
= Realtime
