Das Instrument DE000DFK0BP2 DZ BANK IS.A1415 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 02.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DFK0BP2 DZ BANK IS.A1415 BOND has its last trading date on 02.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N