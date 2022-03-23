Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Mu. - XFRA : DE000NLB9AF7: Aussetzung/Suspension
23.03.22 11:15
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL NORDLB 3 PH.BD.29/17 DE000NLB9AF7 29.03.2022 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|998,75 €
|997,37 €
|1,38 €
|+0,14%
|23.03./12:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3BQE3
|LB3BQE
|1.015 €
|986,34 €
998,75
+0,14%
101,24
-0,32%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|998,75 €
|+0,14%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|998,17 €
|+0,15%
|09:06
= Realtime
