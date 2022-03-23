Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.22 11:15
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL NORDLB 3 PH.BD.29/17 DE000NLB9AF7 29.03.2022 HZE/EOT

