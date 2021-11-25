Erweiterte Funktionen



DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA 16/31 DE000HLB4CA3 29.11.2021 HZE/EOT

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,85 € -0,05 € -0,05% 25.11./09:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB4CA3 HLB4CA 101,45 € 99,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € -0,05%  08:16
Berlin 99,80 € -0,05%  08:39
