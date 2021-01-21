Erweiterte Funktionen



21.01.21 15:13
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02U/17 DE000HLB4C99 25.01.2021 HZE/EOT

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 21.01./14:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB4C99 HLB4C9 100,55 € 99,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  14:00
Berlin 99,65 € 0,00%  08:03
  = Realtime
