Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 02u/17. - XFRA : DE000HLB4C99: Aussetzung/Suspension
21.01.21 15:13
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA02U/17 DE000HLB4C99 25.01.2021 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.01./14:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB4C99
|HLB4C9
|100,55 €
|99,75 €
= Realtime
