Folgendes Instrument wird heute Ex Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischenGruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument will be traded ex interest payment today. Due totechnical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN NameDE000DXA0MG8 2,816,,DEX.KOMM.DEU.OP.1337 VAR