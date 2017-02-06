Erweiterte Funktionen
DEX.KOMM.DEU.OP.1337 VAR - XFRA DE000DXA0MG8 - EX INTEREST PAYMENT TODAY
06.02.17 07:33
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute Ex Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded ex interest payment today. Due to
technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Name
DE000DXA0MG8 2,816,,DEX.KOMM.DEU.OP.1337 VAR
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|108,00 €
|108,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.02./07:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DXA0MG8
|DXA0MG
|112,78 €
|108,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|108,00 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
