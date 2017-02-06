Erweiterte Funktionen



DEX.KOMM.DEU.OP.1337 VAR - XFRA DE000DXA0MG8 - EX INTEREST PAYMENT TODAY




06.02.17 07:33
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute Ex Zinszahlung gehandelt. Aus technischen
Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded ex interest payment today. Due to
technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Name
DE000DXA0MG8 2,816,,DEX.KOMM.DEU.OP.1337 VAR


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze!
Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
108,00 € 108,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.02./07:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DXA0MG8 DXA0MG 112,78 € 108,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 108,00 € 0,00%  03.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrergebnisse - Vorläufige Machbarkeitsstudie in Kürze! Europas größtes Lithium-Vorkommen - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...