DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB8BJ3 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/23 DE000BLB8BC8 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/26 DE000BLB8BE4 BAW/UFN