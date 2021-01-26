Erweiterte Funktionen
0,35 % Anleihe 2020 - 2026 . - XFRA : DE000BLB8BJ3,DE000BLB8BC8,DE000BLB8BE4: Aussetzung
26.01.21 19:04
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB8BJ3 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/23 DE000BLB8BC8 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/26 DE000BLB8BE4 BAW/UFN
99,92
+0,41%
0,014
0,00%
99,90
0,00%
99,96
-0,01%
