Sommeranleihe 2019 - 2026 au. - XFRA : DE000BLB7YH1: Aussetzung/Suspension
27.07.21 11:53
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26 DE000BLB7YH1 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,95 €
|99,95 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.07./11:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7YH1
|BLB7YH
|99,95 €
|97,30 €
