Erweiterte Funktionen



Sommeranleihe 2019 - 2026 au. - XFRA : DE000BLB7YH1: Aussetzung/Suspension




27.07.21 11:53
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/26 DE000BLB7YH1 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
857% Plant Based Foods Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsstart
1.754 mal günstiger als Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,95 € 99,95 € -   € 0,00% 27.07./11:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7YH1 BLB7YH 99,95 € 97,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 99,95 € 0,00%  11:08
Frankfurt 99,94 € -0,01%  10:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Oil Sands Hot Stock bestätigt Übernahmeangebot mit 285% Prämie. Nach 1.570% mit Exxon Mobil ($XOM.NYSE) und 5.644% mit Suncor Energy ($SU.NYSE)

Petroteq Energy Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...