Erweiterte Funktionen
0,50 % Festzins-Anleihe 2019 . - XFRA : DE000BLB7TS8: Aussetzung/Suspension
20.05.21 17:44
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7TS8 26.05.2021 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,015 €
|100,03 €
|-0,015 €
|-0,01%
|20.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7TS8
|BLB7TS
|100,11 €
|97,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.