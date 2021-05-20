Erweiterte Funktionen



0,50 % Festzins-Anleihe 2019 . - XFRA : DE000BLB7TS8: Aussetzung/Suspension




20.05.21 17:44
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/25 DE000BLB7TS8 26.05.2021 HZE/EOT

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,015 € 100,03 € -0,015 € -0,01% 20.05./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7TS8 BLB7TS 100,11 € 97,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,015 € -0,01%  17:09
Stuttgart 100,02 € -0,01%  15:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
