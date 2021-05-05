Erweiterte Funktionen



05.05.21 14:30
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/27 DE000BLB7SB6 10.05.2021 HZE/EOT

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,005 € 100,01 € -0,005 € 0,00% 05.05./14:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7SB6 BLB7SB 100,10 € 98,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,005 € 0,00%  12:55
Stuttgart 100,01 € 0,00%  12:09
  = Realtime
