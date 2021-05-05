Erweiterte Funktionen
Anleihe 2019 - 2027 auf Stuf. - XFRA : DE000BLB7SB6: Aussetzung/Suspension
05.05.21 14:30
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/27 DE000BLB7SB6 10.05.2021 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,005 €
|100,01 €
|-0,005 €
|0,00%
|05.05./14:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7SB6
|BLB7SB
|100,10 €
|98,40 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
