0,22 % Anleihe 2019 - 2022 . - XFRA : DE000BLB7N21,DE000BLB7N47: Aussetzung/Suspension
19.03.21 14:36
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7N21 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7N47 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,91 €
|99,91 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.03./12:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7N47
|BLB7N4
|100,10 €
|98,70 €
99,82
0,00%
99,91
0,00%
