0,22 % Anleihe 2019 - 2022 . - XFRA : DE000BLB7N21,DE000BLB7N47: Aussetzung/Suspension




19.03.21 14:36
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/23 DE000BLB7N21 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/22 DE000BLB7N47 BAW/UFN

