0,40 % Anleihe 2019 - 2024 . - XFRA : DE000BLB7M22: Aussetzung/Suspension




01.03.22 09:37
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7M22 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,66 € 99,58 € 0,08 € +0,08% 01.03./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB7M22 BLB7M2 102,29 € 99,37 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,66 € +0,08%  28.02.22
Stuttgart 99,73 € +0,02%  28.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bitte warten...