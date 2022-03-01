Erweiterte Funktionen
0,40 % Anleihe 2019 - 2024 . - XFRA : DE000BLB7M22: Aussetzung/Suspension
01.03.22 09:37
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 19/24 DE000BLB7M22 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,66 €
|99,58 €
|0,08 €
|+0,08%
|01.03./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB7M22
|BLB7M2
|102,29 €
|99,37 €
