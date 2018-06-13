Erweiterte Funktionen



13.06.18 11:12
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/22 DE000BLB32B9 18.06.2018 HZE/EOT


