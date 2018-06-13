Erweiterte Funktionen
Europameister-Anleihe 1/2016 a. - XFRA DE000BLB32B9: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
13.06.18 11:12
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/22 DE000BLB32B9 18.06.2018 HZE/EOT
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|99,40 €
|0,60 €
|+0,60%
|13.06./12:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB32B9
|BLB32B
|100,00 €
|97,90 €
