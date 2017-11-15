Erweiterte Funktionen



DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BAY.LDSBK.IS.14/21 DE000BLB26M8 20.11.2017 HZE/EOT


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,50 € 100,50 € -   € 0,00% 15.11./12:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB26M8 BLB26M 100,50 € 98,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 100,40 € +0,50%  12:05
Frankfurt 100,45 € 0,00%  13:36
Stuttgart 100,50 € 0,00%  12:11
  = Realtime
