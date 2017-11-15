Erweiterte Funktionen
Weltspartags-Anleihe 4/2014 a. - XFRA DE000BLB26M8: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
15.11.17 15:32
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BAY.LDSBK.IS.14/21 DE000BLB26M8 20.11.2017 HZE/EOT
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.11./12:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB26M8
|BLB26M
|100,50 €
|98,90 €
