Erweiterte Funktionen
EMIS DEUTSCH 20/25 - XFRA : DE000A2YN116: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
04.03.22 08:37
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded Ex-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the Ex-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A2YN116 EMIS Deutschland GmbH
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,03 €
|100,01 €
|0,02 €
|+0,02%
|04.03./08:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2YN116
|A2YN11
|105,00 €
|100,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,03 €
|+0,02%
|08:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.