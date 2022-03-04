Erweiterte Funktionen



EMIS DEUTSCH 20/25 - XFRA : DE000A2YN116: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




04.03.22 08:37
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded Ex-Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the Ex-Indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Name DE000A2YN116 EMIS Deutschland GmbH

