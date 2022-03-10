Erweiterte Funktionen

Evraz - XFRA : Cancellation DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 10.03.2022 - GB00B71N6K86




10.03.22 10:09
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY wird NICHT ex Dividende gehandelt am 10.03.2022. Der Termin wurde storniert. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch angezeigt. The instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY has NOT its ex-dividend day on 10.03.2022. The event was cancelled. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will be displayed today.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,0185 € 1,22 € -0,2015 € -16,52% 10.03./11:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B71N6K86 A1JMT9 8,11 € 0,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,23 € +24,62%  09.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,22 $ +4,27%  09.03.22
München 1,0575 € -8,04%  11:08
Düsseldorf 1,81 € -11,92%  01.03.22
Xetra 0,9502 € -13,62%  11:05
Stuttgart 1,0185 € -16,52%  11:12
Frankfurt 1,00 € -16,67%  11:08
Berlin 0,90 € -32,13%  09:07
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
304 Evraz Performance 2013/14 09:49
