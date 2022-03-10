Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY wird NICHT ex Dividende gehandelt am 10.03.2022. Der Termin wurde storniert. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch angezeigt. The instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY has NOT its ex-dividend day on 10.03.2022. The event was cancelled. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will be displayed today.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,0185 €
|1,22 €
|-0,2015 €
|-16,52%
|10.03./11:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B71N6K86
|A1JMT9
|8,11 €
|0,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,23 €
|+24,62%
|09.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,22 $
|+4,27%
|09.03.22
|München
|1,0575 €
|-8,04%
|11:08
|Düsseldorf
|1,81 €
|-11,92%
|01.03.22
|Xetra
|0,9502 €
|-13,62%
|11:05
|Stuttgart
|1,0185 €
|-16,52%
|11:12
|Frankfurt
|1,00 €
|-16,67%
|11:08
|Berlin
|0,90 €
|-32,13%
|09:07
