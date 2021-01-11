Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "China Mobile ADR":
China Mobile ADR - XFRA : CTMA: Aussetzung/Suspension
11.01.21 09:46
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL CHINA MOBILE LTD. ADR/5 CTMA US16941M1099 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,00 €
|21,20 €
|1,80 €
|+8,49%
|11.01./07:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US16941M1099
|909571
|42,00 €
|19,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,40 €
|-
|06.01.21
|Frankfurt
|23,00 €
|+8,49%
|08.01.21
|Stuttgart
|22,60 €
|+6,60%
|08.01.21
|Nasdaq
|27,68 $
|+6,26%
|08.01.21
|AMEX
|27,54 $
|+5,92%
|08.01.21
|NYSE
|27,51 $
|+5,40%
|08.01.21
|Berlin
|22,20 €
|+2,78%
|08.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|20,40 €
|-7,27%
|08.01.21
|München
|20,40 €
|-11,30%
|08.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Hoppla,andere Richtung!
|29.03.10