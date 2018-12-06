Erweiterte Funktionen



Cobalt Blue Holdings - XFRA COH: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




06.12.18 08:04
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
COBALT BLUE HLDGS COH AU000000COB8 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
7 vielversprechende Bohrlöcher im Labor
Bohrresultate und Ressourcen-Schätzung in Kürze - Lithium Aktientip 2019

Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,163 € 0,163 € -   € 0,00% 06.12./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000COB8 A2DG1B 1,10 € 0,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,163 € 0,00%  28.11.18
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,1634 $ +4,61%  04.12.18
Stuttgart 0,143 € +2,14%  08:01
Frankfurt 0,132 € 0,00%  05.12.18
Berlin 0,154 € 0,00%  05.12.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Drei potentielle Weltklasse-Kobalt-Projekte mit bis zu 21% Kobalt. Neuer Kobalt Aktientip nach 606% mit US Cobalt und 3.085% mit eCobalt Solutions

Surge Explortion Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 Cobalt Blue - derzeit bester jun. 01.06.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...