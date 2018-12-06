Erweiterte Funktionen
Cobalt Blue Holdings - XFRA COH: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
06.12.18 08:04
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
COBALT BLUE HLDGS COH AU000000COB8 BAW/UFN
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
COBALT BLUE HLDGS COH AU000000COB8 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,163 €
|0,163 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.12./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000COB8
|A2DG1B
|1,10 €
|0,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,163 €
|0,00%
|28.11.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1634 $
|+4,61%
|04.12.18
|Stuttgart
|0,143 €
|+2,14%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|0,132 €
|0,00%
|05.12.18
|Berlin
|0,154 €
|0,00%
|05.12.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Cobalt Blue - derzeit bester jun.
|01.06.18