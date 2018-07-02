Erweiterte Funktionen
Cobalt Blue Holdings - XFRA COH: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
02.07.18 09:02
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
COBALT BLUE HLDGS COH AU000000COB8 BAW/UFN
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
COBALT BLUE HLDGS COH AU000000COB8 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,57 €
|0,57 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.07./08:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000COB8
|A2DG1B
|1,06 €
|0,084 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,588 €
|0,00%
|29.06.18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,70 $
|+3,40%
|29.06.18
|Stuttgart
|0,588 €
|+1,38%
|29.06.18
|Frankfurt
|0,57 €
|0,00%
|29.06.18
|Berlin
|0,607 €
|0,00%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Cobalt Blue - derzeit bester jun.
|01.06.18