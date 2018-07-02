Erweiterte Funktionen



02.07.18 09:02
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
COBALT BLUE HLDGS COH AU000000COB8 BAW/UFN


