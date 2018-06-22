Erweiterte Funktionen



Cofinimmo - XFRA COF EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




22.06.18 07:22
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute (22.06.2018) EX Kapitalmassnahme
gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today
(06/22/2018).

KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
COF BE0003593044 COFINIMMO

Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,10 € 103,70 € -0,60 € -0,58% 22.06./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0003593044 914421 111,60 € 102,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 103,00 € -0,19%  08:06
Frankfurt 103,10 € -0,58%  08:04
Stuttgart 103,00 € -4,63%  08:07
Berlin 103,00 € -4,63%  08:02
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...