Folgendes Instrument wird heute (22.06.2018) EX Kapitalmassnahmegehandelt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today(06/22/2018).KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:COF BE0003593044 COFINIMMODer EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.