Cofinimmo - XFRA COF EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY
22.06.18 07:22
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute (22.06.2018) EX Kapitalmassnahme
gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today
(06/22/2018).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
COF BE0003593044 COFINIMMO
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,10 €
|103,70 €
|-0,60 €
|-0,58%
|22.06./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0003593044
|914421
|111,60 €
|102,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|103,00 €
|-0,19%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|103,10 €
|-0,58%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|103,00 €
|-4,63%
|08:07
|Berlin
|103,00 €
|-4,63%
|08:02
= Realtime
