Coca-Cola European Partners - XFRA CK0: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




08.11.18 08:28
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute (08.11.2018) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/08/2018).

KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT
CK0 GB00BDCPN049 COCA-COLA EU.PA. 0,28 Eur

Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
40,64 € 40,64 € -   € 0,00% 08.11./11:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDCPN049 A2AJ8Q 40,64 € 30,02 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,64 € 0,00%  07.11.18
Berlin 40,92 € +1,49%  08:19
NYSE 47,26 $ 0,00%  07.11.18
Frankfurt 39,64 € -0,70%  08:34
München 39,58 € -0,70%  08:00
Stuttgart 40,62 € -1,98%  10:43
  = Realtime
