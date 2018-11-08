Erweiterte Funktionen
Coca-Cola European Partners - XFRA CK0: EX DIVIDENDE HEUTE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
08.11.18 08:28
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute (08.11.2018) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/08/2018).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT
CK0 GB00BDCPN049 COCA-COLA EU.PA. 0,28 Eur
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,64 €
|40,64 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.11./11:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDCPN049
|A2AJ8Q
|40,64 €
|30,02 €
= Realtime
