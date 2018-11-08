Folgendes Instrument wird heute (08.11.2018) EX Dividende gehandelt:The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (11/08/2018).KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNTCK0 GB00BDCPN049 COCA-COLA EU.PA. 0,28 EurDer EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.