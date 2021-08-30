Das Instrument TEF GB00B06GM726 TELIT COMMUNICAT. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021 The instrument TEF GB00B06GM726 TELIT COMMUNICAT. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021