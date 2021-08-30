Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument TEF GB00B06GM726 TELIT COMMUNICAT. LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.08.2021 The instrument TEF GB00B06GM726 TELIT COMMUNICAT. LS -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 31.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,075 $
|3,04 $
|0,035 $
|+1,15%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B06GM726
|A0D9SK
|3,27 $
|1,65 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,645 €
|-1,12%
|26.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,075 $
|+1,15%
|27.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|2,645 €
|+0,19%
|23.08.21
|Frankfurt
|2,605 €
|0,00%
|27.08.21
|Berlin
|2,67 €
|0,00%
|27.08.21
|Stuttgart
|2,61 €
|-0,57%
|27.08.21
|München
|2,545 €
|-2,12%
|27.08.21
